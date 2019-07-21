Comparing of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

As Biotechnology companies, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see DBV Technologies S.A. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of DBV Technologies S.A. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DBV Technologies S.A.’s upside potential is 73.37% at a $17.25 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. was more bullish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.