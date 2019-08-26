Comparing of Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical Company 3 0.35 N/A -1.00 0.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dawson Geophysical Company and Precision Drilling Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical Company 0.00% -18.4% -14.5% Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.6% -6%

Risk and Volatility

Dawson Geophysical Company is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. Competitively, Precision Drilling Corporation’s beta is 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dawson Geophysical Company is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Precision Drilling Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Dawson Geophysical Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Precision Drilling Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Dawson Geophysical Company and Precision Drilling Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical Company 0 0 0 0.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Precision Drilling Corporation is $2.53, which is potential 138.68% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Dawson Geophysical Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.9% of Precision Drilling Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.8% of Dawson Geophysical Company’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dawson Geophysical Company -5.56% -2.86% -10.86% -38.18% -69.25% -29.59% Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72%

For the past year Dawson Geophysical Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Precision Drilling Corporation.

Summary

Precision Drilling Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dawson Geophysical Company.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.