Comparing of DaVita Inc. (DVA) and Its Rivals

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) is a company in the Specialized Health Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DaVita Inc. has 92.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 45.02% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand DaVita Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.51% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have DaVita Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita Inc. 0.00% 3.30% 0.60% Industry Average 7.26% 35.84% 5.45%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares DaVita Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita Inc. N/A 55 18.37 Industry Average 102.46M 1.41B 33.17

DaVita Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for DaVita Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 2.00 2.00 1.00 2.40

DaVita Inc. currently has an average price target of $64, suggesting a potential upside of 11.56%. The potential upside of the rivals is -10.72%. Given DaVita Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DaVita Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DaVita Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DaVita Inc. 0.49% 6.7% 7.64% 7.18% -14.27% 16.3% Industry Average 5.36% 4.62% 11.06% 21.67% 59.34% 27.92%

For the past year DaVita Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DaVita Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, DaVita Inc.’s peers have 1.27 and 1.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. DaVita Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DaVita Inc.

Risk and Volatility

DaVita Inc. is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.6. Competitively, DaVita Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.16 which is 16.09% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

DaVita Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DaVita Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors DaVita Inc.

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). It operates through two divisions, DaVita Kidney Care and DaVita Medical Group. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers, as well as patient and physician focused integrated health care delivery and management services. In addition, the company operates DaVita Rx, a pharmacy that provides oral medications to patients with ESRD; disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and direct primary care services. As of December 31, 2016, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,350 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 187,700 patients; and operated 154 outpatient dialysis centers located in 11 countries outside of the United States. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.