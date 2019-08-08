Comparing of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) and Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) and Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). The two are both Waste Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darling Ingredients Inc. 21 0.97 N/A 0.11 186.51 Stericycle Inc. 49 1.23 N/A -3.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Darling Ingredients Inc. and Stericycle Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darling Ingredients Inc. 0.00% 1% 0.5% Stericycle Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Darling Ingredients Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Stericycle Inc. has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Darling Ingredients Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Stericycle Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Darling Ingredients Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stericycle Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc. and Stericycle Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darling Ingredients Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stericycle Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Stericycle Inc. has an average price target of $54.75, with potential upside of 24.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Stericycle Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 0%. About 1.2% of Darling Ingredients Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Stericycle Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darling Ingredients Inc. 2.21% 2.37% -5.27% -4.1% 2.06% 5.67% Stericycle Inc. -2.71% -2.13% -19.3% 3.91% -33.8% 25.27%

For the past year Darling Ingredients Inc. has weaker performance than Stericycle Inc.

Summary

Darling Ingredients Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Stericycle Inc.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The company offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings, and hides. The company also recovers and converts used cooking oil and commercial bakery residuals into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, it provides grease trap services to food establishments; environmental services to food processors; and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. The company collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services. Its products and services include medical waste management, reusable sharps disposal management, pharmaceutical waste, and hazardous waste management services; integrated waste stream solutions program; sustainability and recycling services for expired or unused inventory; secure information destruction and hard drive destruction services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products. The company also offers compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names; live voice and automated communication services, including afterhours answering, appointment scheduling, appointment reminders, secure messaging, and event registration; and mailback solutions for regulated medical waste, universal wastes, pharmaceutical wastes, and other specialty wastes. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.