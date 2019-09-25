Comparing of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) and Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

We will be contrasting the differences between Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) and Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Waste Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darling Ingredients Inc. 20 0.95 N/A 0.11 186.51 Casella Waste Systems Inc. 40 3.05 N/A 0.19 231.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Darling Ingredients Inc. and Casella Waste Systems Inc. Casella Waste Systems Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Darling Ingredients Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Darling Ingredients Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darling Ingredients Inc. 0.00% 1% 0.5% Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0.00% 126.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.16 shows that Darling Ingredients Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Casella Waste Systems Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Darling Ingredients Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Casella Waste Systems Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Darling Ingredients Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Darling Ingredients Inc. and Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darling Ingredients Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Casella Waste Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44 average target price and a -1.65% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.4% of Darling Ingredients Inc. shares and 94.3% of Casella Waste Systems Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.2% of Darling Ingredients Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.5% of Casella Waste Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darling Ingredients Inc. 2.21% 2.37% -5.27% -4.1% 2.06% 5.67% Casella Waste Systems Inc. 3.69% 7.18% 16.7% 45.19% 61% 53.04%

For the past year Darling Ingredients Inc. was less bullish than Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Darling Ingredients Inc.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The company offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings, and hides. The company also recovers and converts used cooking oil and commercial bakery residuals into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, it provides grease trap services to food establishments; environmental services to food processors; and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 46 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.