Comparing of DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Both DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth Corp. 1 2.35 N/A -0.78 0.00 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 20 156.80 N/A -1.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DarioHealth Corp. and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth Corp. 0.00% -303.5% -173.1% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -130.9% -46%

Volatility & Risk

DarioHealth Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 167.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.67 beta. Competitively, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s 172.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DarioHealth Corp. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 25.4 and its Quick Ratio is 24. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DarioHealth Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DarioHealth Corp. and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 272.21% for DarioHealth Corp. with consensus price target of $1.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.8% of DarioHealth Corp. shares and 51.8% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares. About 11.4% of DarioHealth Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.2% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DarioHealth Corp. 35.65% 28.42% -30.21% -13.61% -50.41% -21.39% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -3.46% -18.39% -4.21% 1.97% -10.62% 62.43%

For the past year DarioHealth Corp. has -21.39% weaker performance while Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has 62.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. beats DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.