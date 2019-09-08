Comparing of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 485.94 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dare Bioscience Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. Its rival Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $49, while its potential upside is 89.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was less bullish than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.