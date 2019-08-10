Comparing of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

We are contrasting Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 11.88 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility and Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Omeros Corporation on the other hand, has 2.95 beta which makes it 195.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. Its rival Omeros Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Omeros Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Omeros Corporation is $27.5, which is potential 50.68% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 52.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.