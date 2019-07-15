Comparing of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) and Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) and Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) have been rivals in the Restaurants for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants Inc. 114 1.80 N/A 5.45 22.21 Nathan’s Famous Inc. 70 3.18 N/A 4.63 14.56

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Nathan’s Famous Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Darden Restaurants Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Darden Restaurants Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Nathan’s Famous Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 12.2% Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0.00% -24.3% 23%

Risk & Volatility

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s 0.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Nathan’s Famous Inc. is 86.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.14 beta.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Darden Restaurants Inc. Its rival Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Nathan’s Famous Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Darden Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Darden Restaurants Inc. and Nathan’s Famous Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 4 10 2.67 Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s upside potential is 2.90% at a $128.38 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.7% of Darden Restaurants Inc. shares and 42.4% of Nathan’s Famous Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Darden Restaurants Inc. shares. Competitively, Nathan’s Famous Inc. has 21% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darden Restaurants Inc. 1.76% 4.41% 8.35% 7.58% 39.08% 21.13% Nathan’s Famous Inc. -3.11% -4.84% -4.11% -8.93% -14.09% 1.43%

For the past year Darden Restaurants Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nathan’s Famous Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Darden Restaurants Inc. beats Nathan’s Famous Inc.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

NathanÂ’s Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the name NathanÂ’s Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the NathanÂ’s Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other NathanÂ’s Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supply of NathanÂ’s Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the NathanÂ’s Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sale of various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sale French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors dÂ’oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells NathanÂ’s products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur TreacherÂ’s brand fish fillets. As of March 26, 2017, its restaurant system consisted of 279 franchised units; and 5 company-owned units, including 1 seasonal unit located in 19 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.