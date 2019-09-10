Comparing of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants Inc. 119 1.76 N/A 5.74 21.19 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.56 N/A -2.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Darden Restaurants Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 12.6% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Darden Restaurants Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has beta of 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Darden Restaurants Inc. Its rival Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. Darden Restaurants Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Darden Restaurants Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 5 10 2.63 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Darden Restaurants Inc. has an average price target of $127.88, and a 1.01% upside potential. Competitively Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has an average price target of $8.5, with potential upside of 6.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. looks more robust than Darden Restaurants Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Darden Restaurants Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.9% and 91.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Darden Restaurants Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darden Restaurants Inc. -2.16% -0.02% 5.22% 14.54% 14.23% 21.73% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.25% 0% 16.54% 0.38% -15.54% 11.33%

For the past year Darden Restaurants Inc. was more bullish than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

Darden Restaurants Inc. beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.