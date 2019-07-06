Comparing of Danaos Corporation (DAC) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos Corporation 12 0.29 N/A 1.33 8.46 StealthGas Inc. 3 0.87 N/A -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates Danaos Corporation and StealthGas Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos Corporation 0.00% -4.9% -1.1% StealthGas Inc. 0.00% -2.2% -1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Danaos Corporation’s 1.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 72.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. StealthGas Inc.’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

Danaos Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, StealthGas Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. StealthGas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Danaos Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Danaos Corporation and StealthGas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 StealthGas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

StealthGas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus price target and a 54.93% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Danaos Corporation and StealthGas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 56.6% respectively. 58.7% are Danaos Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, StealthGas Inc. has 10.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaos Corporation 8.35% -11.64% -4.01% -29.88% -35.49% 7.52% StealthGas Inc. -2.42% -6.1% -0.92% -5.28% -23.64% 17.03%

For the past year Danaos Corporation has weaker performance than StealthGas Inc.

Summary

StealthGas Inc. beats Danaos Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.