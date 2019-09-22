Comparing of Danaos Corporation (DAC) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Danaos Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Danaos Corporation has 58.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Danaos Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos Corporation 0.00% -4.90% -1.10% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Danaos Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos Corporation N/A 10 6.30 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Danaos Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Danaos Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Danaos Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.27 2.59

The potential upside of the competitors is 113.17%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Danaos Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaos Corporation -2.09% 0.97% -29.39% -29.41% -62.5% -19.99% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Danaos Corporation has -19.99% weaker performance while Danaos Corporation’s peers have 28.67% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Danaos Corporation are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Danaos Corporation’s rivals have 1.25 and 1.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. Danaos Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Danaos Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.18 shows that Danaos Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Danaos Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Danaos Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Danaos Corporation’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Danaos Corporation.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.