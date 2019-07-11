Comparing of Danaos Corporation (DAC) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Both Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos Corporation 12 0.31 N/A 1.33 8.46 Diamond S Shipping Inc. 12 1.46 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Danaos Corporation and Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos Corporation 0.00% -4.9% -1.1% Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Danaos Corporation and Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Diamond S Shipping Inc. has an average target price of $19.67, with potential upside of 51.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Danaos Corporation and Diamond S Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 0% respectively. Danaos Corporation’s share held by insiders are 58.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaos Corporation 8.35% -11.64% -4.01% -29.88% -35.49% 7.52% Diamond S Shipping Inc. -1.01% 1.56% 0% 0% 0% 24.73%

For the past year Danaos Corporation has weaker performance than Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Danaos Corporation.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.