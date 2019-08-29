Comparing of Danaher Corporation (DHR) and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Both Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation 133 4.99 N/A 3.41 41.25 AMETEK Inc. 85 3.86 N/A 3.41 26.30

In table 1 we can see Danaher Corporation and AMETEK Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AMETEK Inc. is observed to has than Danaher Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Danaher Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than AMETEK Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9% AMETEK Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 9.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.95 shows that Danaher Corporation is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AMETEK Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Danaher Corporation are 2.3 and 1.9. Competitively, AMETEK Inc. has 1.9 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Danaher Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMETEK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Danaher Corporation and AMETEK Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 AMETEK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Danaher Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 2.29% and an $144 average price target. Competitively AMETEK Inc. has an average price target of $91.67, with potential upside of 7.49%. Based on the results delivered earlier, AMETEK Inc. is looking more favorable than Danaher Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Danaher Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.6% of AMETEK Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Danaher Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of AMETEK Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25% AMETEK Inc. -0.41% -2.71% 3.76% 23.45% 17.8% 32.36%

For the past year Danaher Corporation has stronger performance than AMETEK Inc.

Summary

Danaher Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors AMETEK Inc.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; engineered electrical connectors and packaging products to protect sensitive electronic devices; floor care and specialty motors; and metal tubing products. This segment also provides high-purity metals, metal strips, shaped wires, and advanced composites for various industrial applications; and motors used in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, industrial blowers, and vacuum cleaners, as well as operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.