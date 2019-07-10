Comparing of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Both CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 44.40 N/A -0.41 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 551.97 N/A -2.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CytRx Corporation and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

CytRx Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.8 and 8.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CytRx Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

CytRx Corporation and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $48.5, with potential upside of 48.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CytRx Corporation and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.9% and 93.8%. Insiders held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42%

For the past year CytRx Corporation was less bullish than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CytRx Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.