Comparing of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 46.82 N/A -0.41 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CytRx Corporation and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CytRx Corporation and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.9% and 17.35% respectively. CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. Comparatively, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 18.84% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48%

For the past year CytRx Corporation was less bullish than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats CytRx Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.