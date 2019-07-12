Comparing of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 43.39 N/A -0.41 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CytRx Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.99 beta means CytRx Corporation’s volatility is 99.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.37 beta which is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CytRx Corporation is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.8. The Current Ratio of rival Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. CytRx Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CytRx Corporation and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.9% and 63.8%. CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders are 8.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year CytRx Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors CytRx Corporation beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.