Comparing of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Both CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 43.19 N/A -0.41 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.17 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CytRx Corporation and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CytRx Corporation and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CytRx Corporation are 8.8 and 8.8 respectively. Its competitor Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 26 and its Quick Ratio is 26. Aptinyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CytRx Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

CytRx Corporation and Aptinyx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 220.00% and its consensus target price is $12.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CytRx Corporation and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.9% and 72.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year CytRx Corporation has 16.98% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats Aptinyx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.