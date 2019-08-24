Comparing of Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) and Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents Corporation 7 6.27 N/A -0.61 0.00 Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 135.84 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytosorbents Corporation and Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents Corporation 0.00% -103.9% -56.9% Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -306.1% -260.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cytosorbents Corporation has a 1.49 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

Cytosorbents Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Anixa Biosciences Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Anixa Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytosorbents Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cytosorbents Corporation and Anixa Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytosorbents Corporation has an average price target of $15.5, and a 243.68% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.2% of Cytosorbents Corporation shares and 6.4% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares. Cytosorbents Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.6% of Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytosorbents Corporation -3.31% 2.93% -2.9% -5.01% -40% -13.12% Anixa Biosciences Inc. 1.74% 29.92% 5.87% -8.4% 41.27% 19.04%

For the past year Cytosorbents Corporation had bearish trend while Anixa Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cytosorbents Corporation beats Anixa Biosciences Inc.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.