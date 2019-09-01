Comparing of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

As Biotechnology companies, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 15.51 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively VBI Vaccines Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 722.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.