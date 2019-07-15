Comparing of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.80 N/A -2.04 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 35.96 N/A -3.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.09 and it happens to be 109.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 259.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Coherus BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 40.41% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.1% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.