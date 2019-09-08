Comparing of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

This is a contrast between Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 23.56 N/A 0.07 398.08

In table 1 we can see Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.94 beta. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.58 beta which makes it 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential upside is 45.99%.

Roughly 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.