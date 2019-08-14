Comparing of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.90 N/A -1.91 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 100.32 N/A -2.44 0.00

Demonstrates CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Translate Bio Inc. is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.7. Translate Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 142.36%. Competitively the consensus target price of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, which is potential 162.50% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.