Comparing of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Since CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.44 N/A -1.91 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.03 N/A -4.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Risk & Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.69 which is 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 139.18%. On the other hand, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 754.17% and its consensus price target is $20.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 49.3% respectively. 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.