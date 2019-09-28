Comparing of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 9 4.16 41.20M -1.91 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 457,269,700.33% -73.6% -18.9% ImmunoGen Inc. 4,661,137,522.99% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk & Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ImmunoGen Inc.’s 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 4.7 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than ImmunoGen Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.