Comparing of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Since CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.44 N/A -1.91 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.94 N/A -0.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.6 beta indicates that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.75 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 2.9 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.