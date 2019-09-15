Comparing of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 6.56 N/A -1.91 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.