Comparing of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.89 N/A -2.00 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 28.67 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.52 beta indicates that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 95.08% at a $23 consensus target price. On the other hand, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 62.87% and its consensus target price is $20. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 0% respectively. About 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 30.9% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.