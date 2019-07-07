Comparing of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 8 18.33 N/A -1.95 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.84 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytokinetics Incorporated and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytokinetics Incorporated and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3%

Liquidity

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Unum Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s upside potential is 36.12% at a $15 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Unum Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 47.9%. About 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 39.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.