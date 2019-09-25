Comparing of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 11 21.71 N/A -1.93 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.10 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.65 beta means Cytokinetics Incorporated’s volatility is 65.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. ImmuCell Corporation’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ImmuCell Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and ImmuCell Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s upside potential is 51.75% at a $20 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares and 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.