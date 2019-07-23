Comparing of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 19.35 N/A -1.95 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cytokinetics Incorporated and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Cytokinetics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Ratings and Recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 28.98% for Cytokinetics Incorporated with consensus price target of $15. Competitively AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 566.67%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Institutional investors held 76.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares and 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 4.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

On 5 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.