Comparing of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 23.48 N/A -1.93 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, AVROBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 5.26% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.