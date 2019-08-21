Comparing of CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

We are contrasting CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 58 8.68 N/A 0.45 127.84 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.14 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CyrusOne Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CyrusOne Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.67 beta means CyrusOne Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CyrusOne Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

CyrusOne Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -12.28% and an $60.86 average price target. New Senior Investment Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average price target and a 16.46% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, New Senior Investment Group Inc. is looking more favorable than CyrusOne Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of CyrusOne Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CyrusOne Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc. was less bullish than New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CyrusOne Inc. beats New Senior Investment Group Inc.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.