Comparing of CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CynergisTek Inc. 4 0.42 N/A 0.11 39.08 Raven Industries Inc. 35 3.16 N/A 1.18 30.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CynergisTek Inc. and Raven Industries Inc. Raven Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CynergisTek Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CynergisTek Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Raven Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8% Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 11.8%

Volatility & Risk

CynergisTek Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.36 beta. Competitively, Raven Industries Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26% of CynergisTek Inc. shares and 78.6% of Raven Industries Inc. shares. 1.4% are CynergisTek Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Raven Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13% Raven Industries Inc. 1.77% 0.14% -4.71% -2.05% -5.01% 0.14%

For the past year CynergisTek Inc. has -10.13% weaker performance while Raven Industries Inc. has 0.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Raven Industries Inc. beats CynergisTek Inc.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.