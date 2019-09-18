Comparing of CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI)

We are contrasting CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CynergisTek Inc. 4 0.40 N/A 0.11 39.08 Hillenbrand Inc. 37 1.08 N/A 2.65 12.69

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CynergisTek Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc. Hillenbrand Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than CynergisTek Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CynergisTek Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Hillenbrand Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8% Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8%

Risk and Volatility

CynergisTek Inc.’s 0.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Hillenbrand Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Analyst Ratings

CynergisTek Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Hillenbrand Inc. is $48, which is potential 54.59% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CynergisTek Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 81.4% respectively. About 1.4% of CynergisTek Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 56.52% of Hillenbrand Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13% Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18%

For the past year CynergisTek Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hillenbrand Inc.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.