Comparing of CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

As Diversified Machinery companies, CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CynergisTek Inc. 5 0.41 N/A 0.11 39.08 3M Company 183 2.86 N/A 9.37 18.65

Table 1 demonstrates CynergisTek Inc. and 3M Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. 3M Company has higher revenue and earnings than CynergisTek Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. CynergisTek Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than 3M Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8% 3M Company 0.00% 53.3% 14.3%

Volatility and Risk

CynergisTek Inc.’s current beta is 0.36 and it happens to be 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. 3M Company has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CynergisTek Inc. and 3M Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 3M Company 2 5 1 2.13

Competitively 3M Company has an average price target of $178.13, with potential upside of 8.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CynergisTek Inc. and 3M Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 69.1%. CynergisTek Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of 3M Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13% 3M Company -2.62% 0.12% -6.1% -12.32% -14.82% -8.3%

For the past year CynergisTek Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than 3M Company.

Summary

3M Company beats CynergisTek Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.