Comparing of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.00 N/A 0.85 3.04

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk and Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has beta of 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 while its Current Ratio is 18.7. Meanwhile, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 208.59% at a $18.33 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 88.51% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.