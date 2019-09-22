Comparing of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.17 and it happens to be 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s -0.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

18.7 and 18.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 225.58% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $18.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.51% and 30.6%. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.74%. Competitively, 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.