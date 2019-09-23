Comparing of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta means CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. On the competitive side is, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.33 is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 229.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.51% and 1.6% respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.74%. Competitively, 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.