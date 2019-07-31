Comparing of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk and Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.75 and its 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has beta of 2.47 which is 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $19.78, while its potential upside is 220.06%. Competitively Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a consensus price target of $13, with potential upside of 407.81%. The information presented earlier suggests that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. looks more robust than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.