Comparing of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 154.28 N/A -4.65 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Zosano Pharma Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 253.98% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.