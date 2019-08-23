Comparing of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|154.28
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
Liquidity
0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Zosano Pharma Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 253.98% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
