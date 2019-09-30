Comparing of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 23.66M -4.65 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.21 9.06M -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 220,503,261.88% 0% 0% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 97,840,172.79% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $16, with potential upside of 71.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance while Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.