Comparing of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.57 N/A -4.65 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 52.67% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 85.4% respectively. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.