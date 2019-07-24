Comparing of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00 Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.06%. Insiders held 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

Summary

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.