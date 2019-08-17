Comparing of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.06 N/A -4.65 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 19.69 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively BeiGene Ltd. has an average target price of $205.5, with potential upside of 42.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 82.7%. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.