Comparing of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 244.90 N/A -4.65 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 257.71% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 0% respectively. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.