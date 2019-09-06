Comparing of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

We are contrasting Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 172.14 N/A -4.65 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.01 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Liquidity

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 and has 8 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.