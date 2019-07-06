Comparing of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.14 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Agenus Inc. is $5, which is potential 85.87% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.