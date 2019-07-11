Comparing of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

We will be comparing the differences between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 67.82 N/A -0.62 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 34 56.17 N/A -5.06 0.00

Demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 78% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.