Comparing of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.14 N/A -0.64 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.29 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 19.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.